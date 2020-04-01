e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google Japan defends impartiality of search results amid lockdown rumours

Google Japan defends impartiality of search results amid lockdown rumours

Climbing coronavirus cases in Tokyo have seen politicians call for residents to reduce social mixing and have led to a slew of messages circulating on social media asserting a broader lockdown is imminent.

tech Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
Climbing coronavirus cases in Tokyo have seen politicians call for residents to reduce social mixing and have led to a slew of messages circulating on social media asserting a broader lockdown is imminent.
Climbing coronavirus cases in Tokyo have seen politicians call for residents to reduce social mixing and have led to a slew of messages circulating on social media asserting a broader lockdown is imminent.(REUTERS)
         

Google on Tuesday defended the impartiality of its search results after users in Japan seeking to corroborate rumours of an imminent state of emergency declaration by the government were met with no results on its website.

Climbing coronavirus cases in Tokyo have seen politicians call for residents to reduce social mixing and have led to a slew of messages circulating on social media asserting a broader lockdown is imminent.

The government on Monday denied it was preparing to lock down the country on April 1 as rumoured earlier.

Also read: Google launches India-specific website on COVID-19

Google users found that using the search term “state of emergency declaration April 2” in Japanese was returning no results - an unusual outcome on the world’s top search site and sparking further speculation of censorship by the company.

The internet giant said on its Twitter account that it is investigating and that “its algorithm is designed to automatically produce impartial results and avoid being impacted by the aims and prejudices of particular individuals and groups.”

Results for the search term were appearing on Tuesday evening.

top news
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases do not represent national trend: Govt
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases do not represent national trend: Govt
PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 challenges with chief ministers tomorrow
PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 challenges with chief ministers tomorrow
‘Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors if they die’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors if they die’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
COVID-19: Civic body starts using an app to track movements of people
COVID-19: Civic body starts using an app to track movements of people
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech