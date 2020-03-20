e-paper
Google launches Camera Go app with portrait mode as Android Go touches 100 million mark

Google has launched a new Camera Go app for Android Go smartphones. This app comes with portrait mode and helps save storage. It will be available for Nokia 1.3 and other smartphones soon.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google’s Camera Go app comes with features like portrait mode and storage saving mode.
Google’s Camera Go app comes with features like portrait mode and storage saving mode.(Google)
         

Google’s Android Go software recently touched the 100 million active user mark. To celebrate the development, the company has released a new app, called the Camera Go app, that is especially designed for the Android Go powered smartphones.

In a blog post, Google explained that its new Camera Go app enables Android Go smartphone users to click photos without worrying about speed or storage space. It comes with features such as the Portrait Mode that allows users to click sharp images that focus on the subject.

“...And, most importantly, Camera Go tracks how much photo and video storage space you have left, and then it helps you clear up space so you never miss a shot,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The new Camera Go app will be available on Nokia 1.3 and other Android (Go edition) devices in the coming days.

The development comes as Nokia launched its new Android Go Edition smartphone called the Nokia 1.3. Apart from coming with the new Camera Go app, the phone comes with the Gallery Go app by Google. Other specifications include a 5.7-inch HD+ display, 8-megapixel camera at the back, 5-megapixel camera in the front, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor under the hood. The newly launched phone is priced at 95 Euros (Rs 7604 approximately).

 

Apart from this, the company also said that it has partnered with Kenyan telecom provider, Safaricom, to provide 900,000 Android Go smartphones to people in Kenya, 53% of whom are women. “This is especially important because there is a significant gender gap in mobile internet usage in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Google added.

