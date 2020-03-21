e-paper
Home / Tech / Google launches its full-fledged coronavirus information website

Google launches its full-fledged coronavirus information website

Google’ new website offers detailed information on the coronavirus with resources from the WHO and CDC. It however doesn’t have self-testing option as Trump claimed.

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google’s coronavirus information website is now live.
Google’s coronavirus information website is now live.(Google)
         

Google has launched its full-fledged coronavirus information website. This website comes a week after its sister company Verily launched a pilot website on coronavirus following US President Donald Trump’s announcement.

Google’s new website which goes by google.com/covid19/ is currently available for all with the latest information on coronavirus. The site opens up to detailed information on what the coronavirus is and how it spreads. There are tabs for symptoms, prevention and treatment on the home page itself. There are shortcut links to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well along with a Q&A tab on coronavirus.

The website also has a dashboard with YouTube videos by the CDC and WHO on prevention tips for coronavirus. Google has also integrated its products like Search and Trends for queries on coronavirus. And if interested, consumers can watch some YouTube videos to help cope with the pandemic and make the most of working from home.

Google’s coronavirus information hub is also offering state-wise healthcare details but only in the United States. From the drop-down menu below, residents in the US can select the state and it will redirect them to the respective healthcare site. Google’s website however does not offer any testing option as claimed by Trump.

Verily’s pilot website launched in the US earlier this week but only for two areas in North California. This website offered free coronavirus testing to residents who could book an appointment directly through it. The website however reached its capacity of booking on the same day itself. Verily said it plans to expand the testing programme to more areas soon.

