Google launches Journalism Emergency Relief Fund for publishers hit by Covid-19

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:27 IST

Google on Wednesday announced the launch of a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund to help small, medium and local news publishers globally.

The funding will be available to news organisations delivering original news amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Google, the funding will range from the “low thousands of dollars” and cover hyper-local newsrooms to larger newsrooms. It will vary depending upon the region.

Interested publishers can apply for funds by filing an application form. The deadline to submit the application is April 29 2020. After receiving the applications, Google will announce who has received the funding.

“Additionally, we recognize that covering the coronavirus pandemic can take its toll on reporters on the front line. That’s why Google.org is giving $1 million collectively to the International Center for Journalists, which plans to provide immediate resources to support reporters globally, and the Columbia Journalism School’s Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma which is helping journalists exposed to traumatic events experienced during the crisis,” wrote Richard Gingras, VP News at Google.

The announcement comes shortly after Facebook announced investing $100 million in journalism to help news publishers report credible information about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook will give $25 million as direct grants for local news project under the Facebook Journalism Project. About $75 million will be granted in the form of “additional marketing spend” to news organisations globally.