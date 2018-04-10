Google launches smart speakers Google Home, Mini in India, prices start at Rs 4,499

Google on Tuesday launched its smart speakers in India. Google Home and Google Home Mini are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,499 respectively. The smart speakers will be available via Flipkart and retail stores including Reliance Digital and Croma.

After a long wait, Google’s smart speakers finally made its debut in India. Google’s entry seems very timely, considering the fact that the smart speaker market in India is slowly starting to take root.

Google Home and Home Mini will be competing against rival Amazon’s Echo devices.

Amazon launched its Echo series of smart speakers in India last October. Amazon Echo Plus is priced at Rs 14,999, Echo at Rs 9,999 and Echo Dot at Rs 4,499.

Google Home would be competing directly against Amazon Echo Plus, while Home Mini will be a competitor for the Echo Dot. ALSO READ: Amazon Echo Plus review: Alexa! It’s nice being with you

Google Home offers

Users who purchase Google Home or Home Mini speakers via Google will get a free JioFi router and special offers on music subscriptions. The same offer is applicable to users purchasing the devices at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores. Google Home smart speakers are also available at select Philips Hue stores. Here, users will get a Philips Hue and Google Home Mini bundle at an offer price.

Google Home, Home Mini specifications, features

Google Home and Home Mini are powered by the company’s AI-based Assistant. You can command Assistant to perform different functions like playing music from different apps such as YouTube, Spotify, Play Music, among others.

Google Assistant on Google Home and Home Mini can also be used to read out news, set alarms, order food, and more.

The smart speakers are also equipped to control smart home products and are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

Google Home is available in chalk with coral coming soon. Google Home Mini comes in two colour options of chalk and coral. The replacable base covers are not available in the market right now.

Google Home and Home Mini also provide Chromecast support. With Chromecast, you can use the smart speakers to stream content from different services like Netflix and HBO.

These smart speakers also feature ‘Voice Match’ which recognises your voice and accordingly gives you personalised information.

In terms of specifications, Google Home and Google Home Mini come with support for HE-AAC and LC-AAC+ audio formats. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac and a DC power jack for Google Home and micro USB port for Home Mini.

Google Home features 2-inch driver and dual 2-inch passive radiators for audio output. Google Home Mini offers 360 degree sound with a 40 mm driver.