e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tech / Google’s envelope phone could be the best solution to your smartphone addiction

Google’s envelope phone could be the best solution to your smartphone addiction

Google’s Digital Wellbeing project gets three new experiments which are available as apps and a PDF as well.

tech Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google’s new Digital Wellbeing project - ‘Envelope’.
Google’s new Digital Wellbeing project - ‘Envelope’. (Google)
         

Google introduced ‘Digital Wellbeing’ in 2018 with Android 9 Pie to help people take a break from their phones. Google last year launched six Digital Wellbeing apps as a part of ‘Experiments with Google’. It has now added three new apps to its Digital Wellbeing project.

The new Digital Wellbeing apps are ‘Screen Stopwatch’, ‘Activity Bubbles’ and ‘Envelope’. Of the three, Screen Stopwatch and Activity are available as apps on the Play Store. Envelope is similar to the Paper Phone as it offers the same functionality but with more options. Some of these include an envelope which turns one’s phone into a very basic device and one which turns it into a photo and video camera but with no screen.

Google’s new Digital Wellbeing app, Screen Stopwatch.
Google’s new Digital Wellbeing app, Screen Stopwatch. ( Google )

“We were inspired by a recent trend where people purchase a second, simpler phone for holidays and weekends, as a way of limiting their access to technology,” Google explains.

These envelopes are available as PDFs for users to download and use.

Coming to Screen Stopwatch, this Digital Wellbeing experiment will tell you how many times you unlock your phone. This will be available as a wallpaper on your phone and it will keep updating. Each time users unlock their phone, the stopwatch continues to count. Activity Bubbles also work in a similar way where the bubble grows the longer you stay on your phone. By the end of the day Screen Stopwatch and Activity Bubbles will tell you how addicted you are to your phone.

Google has also added an update to its actual Digital Wellbeing feature on Android. ‘Wind Down’ feature gets a 30-minute pause option for users who wish to take a small break. Wind Down works like the DND option on iPhones. With this users can take a break from their phones as calls and notifications are silenced. There’s now an option to choose 30-minutes as the Wind Down duration.

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech