Google Lens now available on Chrome for phones

Google Lens integration in Chrome means that images searched will be analysed so users can search for similar photographs, not just exact copies.

tech Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Google Chrome gets Lens integration.
Google Chrome gets Lens integration.(Shutterstock)
         

Making a nifty addition, Google has now included its Lens to the Chrome browser for smartphones. However, users have to manually enable the feature before they want to use it. Google Lens comes pre-installed on some smartphone cameras.

Using Google Lens means that the image you are searching with is analysed so users can search for similar photographs, not just exact copies.

This is a big improvement over the previous search by image option. For example, using it on this image of several breeds of dogs, Lens was able to identify the breeds as well as find related images. You even have the option to manually crop in on something in the image if Lens fails to identify it automatically, Android Central reported on Wednesday.

The feature is available for all users but, they have to make sure they have updated to the latest version.

top news
