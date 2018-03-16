Google Lens rolled out for iOS devices

Google on Friday announced the official rollout of its on-demand object recognition tool, Google Lens, for iOS devices. This feature will be available over the next few weeks.

Google Lens is the company’s visual search engine that recognises images and scans business cards.

“ Starting today and rolling out over the next week, those of you on iOS can try the preview of Google Lens to quickly take action from a photo or discover more about the world around you. Make sure you have the latest version (3.15) of the app,” the company tweeted.

How to use Google Lens

To access the feature on iOS device, you will first need to download the latest version of Google Photos.

Select a photo, then tap on the Google Lens icon located next to the Settings button.

Depending on what the photo is, details of it can be accessed.

If your web and app activity setting is switched on, Google Lens activity will be saved to his/her Google account.

Google also allows you to delete any history from the ‘My Activity’ page at any time.

Google Lens can be used to learn more about landmarks, see its ratings, working hours, historical facts, and more.

Furthermore, Google Lens can be used to copy and take action on the visible text, or to visit a website, get directions, add an event to the calendar, call a number, copy and paste a recipe, and more. Users may even obtain reviews or get a summary of a book by posting a snap of the cover.

Earlier in the month,Google Lens was rolled out to all Android smartphones. Announced during Google I/O 2017, Google Lens was first exclusive to the company’s Pixel devices.