Tech

Google Lens to get a new logo as it turns three

Google Lens’ refreshed logo has started to appear for many users.

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:57 IST
Google Lens set for a new update
Google Lens set for a new update(REUTERS)
         

Google Lens will reportedly get a new logo soon. Ahead of an official announcement, the new logo has started to appear for many users. The refreshed logo features a “G” text at the centre with slimmer corners on the side. Google has also done away with dot that appears in the logo.

According to 9to5Google, the revamped Google Lens logo has started to appear in the Google Photos. It’s most likely to appear in Google Assistant and other Google products as well.

Google had launched Google Lens in 2017. The smart camera assistant allowed users to look for information about an object by just pointing the phone camera at it. Since then, Google Lens has been integrated in Google Photos and Assistant. There have been multiple new features as well. Google Lens also comes now integrated in the default camera on the newer smartphones across price brackets.

Side by side comparison of Google Lens’ old logo and new logo
Side by side comparison of Google Lens’ old logo and new logo ( 9to5Google )

Last year at the company’s I/O developer conference, Google launched a new logo of Google Lens. The new update removed the flat square like design in favour of what appeared to be more in line with the Material Design.

Google Lens and updates to other Google products were supposed to be announced at the I/O developer conference which has been now cancelled. Google is likely to reveal these updates through a series of virtual announcements in coming weeks.

