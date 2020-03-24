Google, LG to ditch Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in Pixel 5, G9 ThinQ smartphones

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:39 IST

Traditionally, smartphone makers use the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in their flagship smartphones. However, Google and LG are likely break away from this trend this year. Word is that the two companies are planning to skip the top tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform in their flagship smartphones, that is, the Pixel 5 series and the LG G9 ThinQ, this year.

The Pixel 5 and 5 XL don’t actually use Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 as per the Android code base. Both are running the Snapdragon 765G, a chip that’s one step down from the 865 in Qualcomm’s lineup. There isn’t actually a Snapdragon 865 Google phone in the Android repository, ARS Technica reported.

LG is taking a similar approach. The company is planning to ship its 2020 flagship, the LG G9 ThinQ, with the cheaper 765G chipset, a separate report by Naver states.

It’s worth noting that HMD Global that launched four new smartphones, that is the Nokia 8.3, the Nokia 5.3, the Nokia 1.3 and the Nokia 5310, opted for a similar approach in its top-end smartphone.

There are several reasons for the higher price. First, the Snapdragon 865 has taken a step backward in terms of procoessor integration from previous years. It doesn’t come with a modem onboard, instead, it offloads the 4G and 5G connectivity to a separate chip called the X55 Modem, ARS Technica added.

The other reason is the space. The X55 modem takes extra space in the phone and it requires a more complicated motherboard design, all of which costs the phone makers a bit more than the Snapdragon 765G-powered chipsets. This also increases the cost of the smartphones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, despite being a step down from the Snapdragon 865, comes with an integrated modem, which in turn solves all of the above mentioned problems for the tech companies. Hence the two companies are reportedly ditching Snapdragon 865 in their 2020 flagship devices.