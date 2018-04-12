Google makes it easier and faster to get search results on mobile

Google has introduced a new toll for mobile which will help get search results easier and faster. This new button called “More results” will load additional search results beyond the first set that are displayed. This feature is for the Google app available on iOS and Android, and major mobile web browsers.

Tapping on the “More results” button will load a list of additional results. It essentially replaces the “Next” button which would previously take the user to a new page. When you type for a query on the Google app, you will see this button just below the results with images.

The original listing will show a list of related searches for the query. However this button will replace that list with a list of websites related to the search query.

In terms of ads Google says that this button will first show organic results and then ads which are relavant will appear underneath.