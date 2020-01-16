Google makes it easier for Android, iPhone users to activate built-in security keys

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:00 IST

Google is making it easier for all users to enroll in its new “Advanced Protection Program” which uses security keys. Google last year introduced built-in security keys for Android phones. It has now rolled out the feature to iPhones as well.

Google already provides two-factor authentication (2FA) for securing Google accounts. Its Advanced Protection Program takes security a level higher by using security keys based on FIDO standards like the Titan Security Key. This security program is specialized for high-risk users like politicians, journalists, activists and high-profile executives.

Google has now enabled built-in security keys on iPhones and also made it easier for users to enroll in the program. This makes it convenient for people to use their phones as the security key instead of having to carry one around all the time. Also, signing up for the security keys on Android phones and iPhones are available at no extra cost.

Android phones running Android 7 and above, and iPhones on iOS 10 and above are eligible to enroll in the Advanced Protection Program.

iPhone

iPhone users can do this by downloading Google Smart Lock app from the App Store.

Activate a security key on your iPhone through this app.

Once you’re done, visit g.co/advancedprotection and enroll in the program.

Android

Android users simply need to visit the g.co/advancedprotection website, activate their phone’s security key and enroll in the program.

Google says that the built-in security keys on Android phones and iPhones are on par with the physical keys based on FIDO standards like the Titan Security Key. The company also suggests using security keys since some attacks can bypass even the 2FA step.