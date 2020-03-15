Google Maps AR-based Live View feature rolls out to more users: Here’s how it changes your navigation experience

tech

Google is updating the ‘Live View’ feature in Google Maps app in a big way. Although this has already been shown by the firm as a part of its major update and in its 2018 IO developer conference. However, it is only now that this feature has started rolling out in some parts of the world. As a part of an update, the Live View feature, which until now was buried under several options and tabs, is now more prominent.

Now, when users search for a place in Maps, the app will greet them with a new Live View FAB (Floating Action Button) placed above the button to put you at the centre of the map (at the bottom right corner). Tapping on the button will fire up the camera, showing you how far the place is and in which direction.

Google Maps AR-based Live View feature. ( 9to5Google )

There will be an arrow on the camera screen, prompting users to move the handset till they see the destination as a floating pin with the distance information. There’s also a card at the bottom of the camera screen that lets you start the AR-based navigation.

Adding the AR Live View button on the main screen will solve one of the biggest problems of the users – alignment in the right direction. This is something that is still an issue when you see the regular Maps interface.

It is worth adding that this feature is still showing up with a ‘beta’ tag for some users, as reported by 9to5Google. There’s still no confirmation when this will be rolling out to all the users in all the regions. But nonetheless, this feature does look like an interesting one and will likely be more engaging than the traditional method that we use right now.