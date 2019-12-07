Google Maps could soon highlight well lit streets for safer night travels

tech

Google Maps is working on a new feature which could aid in helping people walk home safely. Once the feature is out, Google Maps will highlight bright lit roads which users can choose to take in their commutes.

This feature is currently in testing and was discovered by xdadevelopers. Currently dubbed “Lighting Layer” this feature will highlight well lit streets on Google Maps with a yellow colour indication. “Yellow lines show streets with good lighting”, reads the feature description on Google Maps. This would help users figure out which streets have poor or no lighting.

This feature was discovered in an APK teardown of Google Maps beta version 10.31.0. There are however no screenshots available for Google Maps’ Lighting Layer feature for now. The feature discovery doesn’t necessarily confirm Google will roll out the stable version in the future. Although it would be a very useful feature for users during their late evening or night travels. Xdadevelopers expects this feature to roll out in India first. Google has in the past introduced customized features for its India users.

Earlier this year Google rolled out “Stay Safer” for users in India. This feature alerts users in cabs if their drivers deviate from the designated route. The user’s phone buzzes with a notification if Google Maps detects the driver straying over 0.5 km than the route assigned. This feature also allows users to share their live location with their contacts.