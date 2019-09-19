Google Maps Incognito Mode inches closer to official roll out

tech

Google at its I/O developer conference earlier this year had announced an Incognito Mode for Google Maps. The feature is now getting closer to the official launch as Google has begun updating its Maps Preview test with Incognito Mode.

Android Police has managed to get the first look at the early version of the feature. The leaked images reveal Google Maps’ Incognito Mode on Android Auto. The app has inverted colours while the top panel shows “Incognito Mode is on” notification.

A similar interface is seen on Google Maps’ Android app. Mobile users can turn on the feature by tapping on the profile photo and then tapping on “Turn on Incognito Mode.”Google also shows a detailed notification on what happens when users enable the feature.

“When Incognito Mode is on, Maps won’t save your browsing or send notifications, update your location history or shared location, if any, and use your personal data to personalise Maps,” reads the notification

Google, however, also warns that your activity may be used or saved by apps or websites you visit, service providers, and Google Assistant. Google is likely to roll out the feature for all users in the coming weeks.

The latest update comes months after Google rolled out an Incognito Mode for YouTube users. To enable Incognito Mode on YouTube, tap on your profile icon, select the option to “turn on incognito.”

