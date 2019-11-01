Google Maps incognito mode launched for Android users: Here’s how to use it

tech

Nov 01, 2019

Google last month announced it will soon add “incognito mode” to Google Maps. The feature is now rolling out to Android users. Google Maps’ incognito mode will be available for Apple’s iOS platform very soon.

As the name implies, the incognito mode brings more privacy as it prevents Google from saving your commute data in your account. This will also prevent Google from personalising the Maps experience.

Google said it will not store incognito mode users’ browser or search history. It will also not Google will not send notifications based on your browsing history or update the location history.

“When you turn on Incognito mode in Maps, your Maps activity on that device, like the places you search for, won’t be saved to your Google Account and won’t be used to personalize your Maps experience,” said Google in a blog post last month.

How to use Google Maps in incognito mode

Step 1: Launch the Google Maps app on your phone

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture

Step 3: Tap on ‘turn on incognito mode’.

Things you will miss out on

Google has also listed out the Google Maps features that users will be unable to access in the incognito mode. This includes location sharing, notification and messages, search history, search complete suggestions, Google Maps Contributions, Google Assistant microphone in navigation, offline maps, your places, and media integration among others.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 17:25 IST