Google Maps incognito mode now available for iPhones: Here’s how it works

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:10 IST

Google Maps has two new updates for iPhones and Android devices. Google Maps’ most important feature this year ‘incognito mode’ is finally here on iOS, while Android users will get bulk delete next month.

Google Maps’ incognito mode was first announced at I/O 2019 this May and it arrived on Android devices early November. This feature is now available for iPhones through the latest Google Maps update on App Store. As the name suggests, incognito mode on Google Maps works similar to how it does on Chrome storing no search history.

“While in Incognito mode, the places you search for or navigate to won’t be saved to your Google Account and you won’t see personalized features within Maps, like restaurant recommendations based on dining spots you’ve been to previously. Using Incognito mode on your phone will not update your Location History, so the places you go won’t be saved to your Timeline,” Google explains in a blog post.

Google Maps bulk delete timeline. ( Google Maps )

Incognito mode on Google Maps is located on the profile tab. Users can tap on the profile icon and incognito mode will appear in the drop down menu. To turn it off tap on the incognito mode profile icon again.

Bulk delete in Timeline will allow users to basically delete all their saved history on Google Maps at once. Google Maps uses your device’s location history to keep a track of places you’ve visited. Android users will be able to delete all the saved places at once when the feature arrives next month. Google Maps still allows users to delete parts of your location history.