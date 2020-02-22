e-paper
Home / Tech / Google Maps is testing a ‘Go’ tab with public transit: What does it do?

Google Maps is testing a ‘Go’ tab with public transit: What does it do?

It groups together the old ‘Commute’ section and other transit-related shortcuts under this one tab

tech Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google Maps is rolling out a new feature – the ‘Go’ tab. This follows the new icon and app redesign that Google did to mark 15 years of Google Maps. The new ‘Go’ tab groups together the old ‘commute’ section and other “transit-related shortcuts”.
Google Maps is rolling out a new feature – the ‘Go’ tab. This follows the new icon and app redesign that Google did to mark 15 years of Google Maps. The new ‘Go’ tab groups together the old ‘commute’ section and other “transit-related shortcuts”.

As compared to the older ‘Commute’ tab that the ‘Go’ tab replaces, the new tab comes with a car and rail icon instead of home and office and has a wider purview than just details of your trips to work and back. All of that functionality still exists but it is now placed in the second tab (on top).

The default view is now ‘Destinations’, which is the dropdown that appears when you click on the search bar. ‘Destinations’ includes a carousel of shortcuts for ‘Home’, ‘Work’ and other labels. There’s also the list of part lookups underneath that sorted by ‘Today’, ‘Yesterday’, ‘This Week’ and ‘Last Week’.

Tapping on the ‘Go’ tab immediately starts search. The card can be hidden by swiping down. Some users have encountered top tabs for “Lines” and “Stations and Stops” that deal with public transit. ‘Stations and Stops’ show you starred routes with filtering options.

The new ‘Go’ tabs on Google Maps should not be confused with Maps Go which is a low-powered app for Android devices which is not widely available. Maps Go has been appearing on several devices after Maps was updated to version 10.35.2.

