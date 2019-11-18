Google Maps’ latest feature: Follow ‘Local Guides’ for recommendations

tech

With nifty updates and additions, Google Maps has been evolving since quite some time and now the company is working towards adding a new functionality that would let users to follow Local Guides for better personalised recommendations.

For the time being, the new and extremely useful feature is being currently piloted in nine cities including Delhi, San Francisco, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Bangkok, London, New York, Osaka, and Mexico City.

In addition to providing smart recommendations based on places you rate and visit, you’ll now be able to follow pre-selected Local Guides and discover new locations thanks to their reviews.

The connoisseurs are picked based on how active they are on Maps and the number of posts on the platform, Android Police reported on Saturday. Last week, Google Maps rolled out an update that lets you take control over your profile picture and your bio.