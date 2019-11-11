Google Maps’ latest update gives you greater control over your profile: How to update

tech

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:11 IST

Google has begun rolling out a new update for Google Maps users on the Android platform. Google Maps now allows users to edit the name and add a description in the profile. The latest update also allows users to check how other users see your contributions in Google Maps.

Apart from name and bio, Google Maps users can now also edit their profile photos. So far, it’s linked with your Google account. To access the new feature, Google Maps users need to tap on the side menu and spot a new “Your profile” section. The section also gives you access to a “Profile setting.” Here, you can edit a few important privacy settings such as location history, delete all location history, a toggle button (switched off by default) to share your profile with businesses.

According to AndroidPolice, the new update is being rolled out “server-side” to Maps users. If it isn’t available on your account, it should be available in the coming days. Meanwhile, you can always download the latest APK iteration of Google Maps.

The latest update to Google Maps comes shortly after Google launched an incognito mode for the app. The feature, as the name implies, allows users to use the app without Google keeping a track of it. The feature also prevents Google from personalising the experience for you.

“When you turn on Incognito mode in Maps, your Maps activity on that device, like the places you search for, won’t be saved to your Google Account and won’t be used to personalize your Maps experience,” said Google in a blog post last month.

Google Maps’ incognito mode is now available to Android users and will come soon to iOS users.