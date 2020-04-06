Google Maps now shows food, night shelters details across 30 cities

tech

Google Maps will now show the location of food shelters and night shelters across 30 cities in India amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Google said it is working closely with the central and state governments to provide the location details of these relief centres.

To find the nearest centre, users just need to simply search ‘Food shelters in <city name>’ or ‘Night shelters in <city name>’ in any of these Google products. The feature will be soon available in Hindi. It also plans to add more shelter details in more cities across the country.

Apart from more details and locations, Google is going to make this information more easily accessible to users with features. This includes creating quick-access shortcuts which will be available just below the search bar on Google Maps. These pinned locations will appear on the map by default when the app is opened first.

Apart from Google Maps, users can also look up these locations via Google Search and Google Assistant. It’s worth noting that the feature is available on Google Assistant on smartphones as well as KaiOS-based devices like JioPhone.

“As the COVID-19 situation develops, we are making a concerted effort to build solutions that help people during these times of need. Highlighting the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps is a step to make this information easily available to the users in need, and ensure they can avail the food and shelter services being provided by the government authorities. With the help of volunteers, NGOs, and traffic authorities, we hope to convey this important information to the affected people, many of whom may not have access to a smartphone or mobile device during this time,” said Anal Ghosh, Sr. Program Manager, Google India.

The new update comes after Google rolled out a similar feature for Delhi users on Google Maps. Once a user taps on these location pins, Google Maps shows the complete address of the relief centre along with other necessary information.