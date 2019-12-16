e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Tech / Google Maps’s new filter classifies EV charging stations based on plug type

Google Maps’s new filter classifies EV charging stations based on plug type

Car manufacturers use different types of charging connectors. For instance, Nissan uses CHAdeMO while Tesla uses its instrumentation.

tech Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Google Maps adds plug type filter for EV charging stations
Google Maps adds plug type filter for EV charging stations(Google )
         

Google Maps has received a new filter to classify the Electronic Vehicles (EV) charging stations based on plug type.

There are different types of charging connectors used by several car manufacturers, for example, Nissan uses CHAdeMO, Tesla uses its instrumentation, and also the BMW and VW use CCS plug kind for charging their cars.

Since the emergence of the EV search facility over Google Maps, the users were missing out on the ability to filter results based on the connector type, GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

The recent update will surely a sigh of relief for the daily drivers, it will facilitate them to drive car on to the compatible charging station.

To use the new feature, the users can head over to the Google Maps & Settings & Electric Vehicle Settings & Your Plugs & Choose and save.

Google Maps has recently revealed that it has captured more than 10 million miles of Street View imagery - a distance that could circle the globe over 400 times.

The company also announced that Google Earth now lets people browse more than 36 million square miles of high definition satellite images from various providers - covering more than 98 per cent of the entire population - to see the world from above.

tags
top news
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech