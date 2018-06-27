Google Maps updated with new ‘Explore’ tab, ‘For You’ section

Google has now rolled out updates to its “Maps” globally that were introduced in May, including the redesigned ‘Explore’ tab, a new ‘For You’ section with quick recommendations for restaurants and more.

With the updates, users would be able to find exactly what they have been looking for, including restaurants, bars and cafes.

“Whether you’re staying local or planning a trip, you can always find the perfect spot no matter where you are in the world,” Sophia Lin, Senior Product Manager, Google Maps wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

The new Explore tab would surface the top events and activities happening around, along with photos, descriptions and filter by categories like “good for kids,” “cheap” or “indoor or outdoor.”

Google Maps would also keep a track of eateries featured in the ‘trending’ lists that users have tried and would want to try out, based on their interests. Additionally, the ‘Location History’ feature would come with a ‘Your Match’ choice, which, depending on a numeric rating would suggest users “how likely they are to enjoy a place based on their own preferences.”

The new ‘Explore’ tab is available for Android and iOS users globally, while ‘your match’ has been rolled out to Android users only. The ‘For You’ tab is also exclusive to Android users but in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan.