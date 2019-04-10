Google Maps will let users report about traffic jams

Google Maps may be doing a pretty decent job at indicating the amount of congestion on your route. It is, now, reportedly adding a new feature that will tell you about traffic jams more quickly.

A new option, called Slowdowns, has been spotted on the app. Using the feature, people can report slowdowns, allowing Google Maps to gather this data more quickly and with increased accuracy, 9to5Google reports.

The feature is labelled as either ‘congestion’ or ‘slowdown’ depending on your location. The feature is tucked in the new incident reporting button in the Google Maps app. In the UK, Google Maps users will see this feature as “congestion” and not “slowdown”. Google Maps currently lets users report on crashes and speed traps they may have witnessed during their commute on the road.

Google Maps will roll out this feature to all users later this week.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 11:54 IST