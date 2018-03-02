 Google marks festival of Holi with colourful doodle | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Google marks festival of Holi with colourful doodle

tech Updated: Mar 02, 2018 09:53 IST
The Google Doodle marked the festival of Holi.
The Google Doodle marked the festival of Holi.(Screenshot)

The Google Doodle marked the festival of Holi that is being celebrated across India on Friday.

The Google itself is designed to depict various colourful people dancing to the beats of the drums which is a significant element of the festivities.

It further defines Holi as “a Hindu spring festival celebrated in some northern states of the Indian subcontinent, also known as the ‘festival of colours’ “.

According to an Indian mythological tale, the festival of Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Usually, Holi is celebrated across two days. The first day is marked by ‘Holika Dahan’ where the people lit various borne fires and gather around to offer their prayers.

On the second day, North India celebrates ‘Dulhandi’ where everyone applies colour to each other.

