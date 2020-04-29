Google Meet adding 3 million users each day: Sundar Pichai

tech

Google’s parent company Alphabet reported its Q1 2020 earnings earlier today. During the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said Google’s video conferencing app ‘Meet’ is now adding around 3 million users everyday. This is a quick jump from its daily 2 million users Google reported earlier this month.

“We are now adding roughly 3 million new users each day and have seen a thirty-fold increase in usage since January. There are now over 100 million daily Meet meeting participants,” Pichai said during the earnings call.

Google Meet like other video conferencing apps has been experiencing a surge in user base. But it has also gone through some developments during this period. Google Meet last week rolled out four new features out of which one offers a Zoom-like tiled layout for larger calls. Previously, Google Meet could show up to four people at a time but it has now extended support for 16 people.

Google Meet also lets users share high quality video with audio via a new feature called “Present a Chrome tab”. More features for Google Meet include low-light mode to improve visibility and noise cancellation.

Google also rebranded its video conferencing app for G Suite customers from “Hangouts Meet” to just “Meet”. For Google personal users it will still be known as Hangouts. Google also made premium features of Meet free to all G Suite customers till September 30. This was earlier available till July but Google extended it in light of the ongoing pandemic.