Google Nest Hub smart speaker with display launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

Aug 26, 2019

Google on Monday launched Nest Hub, a smart speaker with screen, in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, Google Nest Hub competes with Amazon’s Echo series of smart screen speakers like Echo Show and Echo Spot. Google Nest Hub is available online via the company’s official e-store, Flipkart and other offline partners. The smart device is available in Chalk and Charcoal colour options.

Google Nest Hub comes with built-in Google Assistant, YouTube app, and live albums from Google Photos. The YouTube app on Nest Hub is a customised version of the main app as it allows users to easily access sports highlights, YouTube creators, cooking clips, and how-to videos. Users can also access songs and music videos from YouTube. The home screen offers a personalised set of recommended YouTube videos.

Apart from YouTube, Google Nest Hub offers all the major Google applications such as Calendar, Google News, Duo, and Play Store. You can also access some third-party apps such as Spotify, Voot, Gaana, and JioSaavn.

The device allows users to control other connected compatible devices such as Chromecast, smart plugs, and speakers. The device comes with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with rounded corners with an Ambient EQ sensor to match the lighting in your room.

The smart speaker has a light sensor and two far-field microphones on top bezel. There’s a full-range speaker on the back with multi-room audio support. The device is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac, Windows and Macbook and supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The device comes with a 15W adaptor and DC power jack.

Google Nest Hub is essentially a smaller version of the $229 Nest Hub Max unveiled at the company’s annual developer conference this year. The upgraded model has a 10-inch screen along with high-resolution front-facing camera for video calls and as a Nest security camera.

Aug 26, 2019