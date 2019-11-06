e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Google News now shows content in English and Hindi at the same time

Google News has updated its app with bilingual support. Users can update their Google News settings to see content in Hindi and English at the same time.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Google News app updated with bilingual support.
Google News app updated with bilingual support.(Shutterstock)
         

In a bid to let users connect with news in multiple languages, Google News will now provide access to news articles from multiple languages and countries from around the world, all within one app, the company has announced.

According to the search engine giant, with this update, users will be able to include content in two languages together within the news app and benefit from the headlines and stories in each language to learn more about a culture or to catch up on what’s going on elsewhere.

“Today, over 60 per cent of people around the world speak and consume news across two or more languages. Finding articles in these languages can be challenging, since it requires you to search for topics across various apps and websites,” the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Google News bilingual support.
Google News bilingual support. ( Google )

This essentially means users can stay up to date on the news in both English and Hindi at the same time.

They can consume articles from local news outlets in both languages alongside one another. They’ll also be able to connect with any of their favourite publishers and topics from anywhere across the globe.

