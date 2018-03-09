Google now allows musicians to post Twitter-like updates directly to Search

In what could damage Twitter’s popularity, Google is now allowing US musicians to post updates directly to its Search result pages.

This update is an expansion of the “Posts on Google” feature that the company first rolled out for big companies and celebrities in 2016, and included local businesses last year, The Verge reported.

The updates would show up inside musicians “Knowledge Panel” -- a card that pops up and displays information when a user searches for famous people in Google Search.

An example of how musician’s updates will look on Google Search. (HT File Photo)

Any musician, whose search result has a Knowledge Panel, meets the criteria to post the updates in the form of images, videos, GIFs and text.

When a user searches for a musician, Google automatically generates content like YouTube videos and biographical information.

These posts would show alongside that information of the musician.

Musicians can also get the “Blue Tick” that would verify that the posts are truly from the artist.