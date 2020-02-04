e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google parent Alphabet loses trillion-dollar status after revenue miss

Google parent Alphabet loses trillion-dollar status after revenue miss

Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has sought to counter slowing revenue growth in the company’s main advertising business by focusing on its smaller fast-growing units.

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The market value of Google parent company Alphabet Inc slipped below the trillion-dollar level on a day broader markets were strongly higher.
The market value of Google parent company Alphabet Inc slipped below the trillion-dollar level on a day broader markets were strongly higher.(REUTERS File )
         

Alphabet Inc shares fell 4% on Tuesday after the search giant posted its first holiday-quarter revenue miss in five years, even as new disclosures on the company’s smaller YouTube unit were warmly welcomed by Wall Street.

The company’s market value slipped below the trillion-dollar level on a day broader markets were strongly higher.

At least 11 analysts, however, raised their price targets on the stock, saying the company’s prospects remained strong.

“While the mix of ad revenue differs from expectations, we believe it shows the sustainability of search growth led by mobile, and the headroom for YouTube, especially as bigger TV dollars begin to shift online,” J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has sought to counter slowing revenue growth in the company’s main advertising business by focusing on its smaller fast-growing units.

Disclosing YouTube numbers for the first time, the company said ad revenue at the video streaming site rose 31% compared with last year, while revenue from the cloud business rose 53%.

“We welcome changes already implemented by (Pichai),” Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi said. “Alphabet has finally begun to open the “black box”.”

Shares of Alphabet Inc were down 4.1% at $1,422 in early trading.

tags
top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech