Google Pay gets tokenised cards, business app and spot codes

tech

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:32 IST

At its 5th Google for India event, the search giant announced new features for Google Pay in India. Tokenised cards, Google Pay for Business app, and ‘The Spot Platform’ are coming to Google Pay in India.

Tokenised cards will be available for Google Pay users in India soon. At launch, tokenised cards will be available on VISA cards for HDFC, Kotak, Standard Chartered and SBI banks. Mastercard and Rupay cards will be integrated for tokenized cards on Google Pay soon. Tokenised cards on Google Pay eliminate the need of redirection to enter OTPs while making payments through cards. Also, transactions below Rs 2,000 won’t require a PIN on tokenized cards.

Google also launched the ‘Google Pay for Business’ app in India. Merchants can now verify themselves through the Google Pay for Business app. This app uses video verification process for merchants to register their business on Google Pay. In a video conversation, Google requires the merchant to verify information about their business.

To make payments simpler, more secure and universally accessible for every Indian, the Google Pay app is introducing some exciting new features.#GoogleForIndia



▶️ https://t.co/2xqmGyuQBL pic.twitter.com/vcm9dNxZ6J — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 19, 2019

Google also announced ‘The Spot Platform’ for businesses to make purchases on Google Pay more interactive. Businesses can create mini sites for Google Pay through The Spot Platform. For example, food services can now have a built-in menu on Google Pay. There’s ‘Spot Code’ as well for services like buying food from shops, booking train tickets and more.

Google demonstrated scanning the Spot code to place orders for sweets and picking them up later. The food box also comes with a NFC enabled Spot code which can be scanned to see the menu. Google says its Spot platform is easy to use and requires basic knowledge of HTML codes and Java scripts.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:32 IST