Google Pay: Google replaces Android Pay, Google Wallet with new app

Google had earlier announced that it would be clubbing its payment services under one umbrella - Google Pay. Google has now rolled out Google Pay app on Play Store for Android users.

Google Pay replaces earlier payment apps Android Pay and Google Wallet under one platform.

“We’re currently working on bringing Google Pay to all Google products, so whether you’re shopping on Chrome or with your Assistant, you’ll have a consistent checkout experience using the cards saved to your Google Account,” Gerardo Capiel, Product Management Director, Consumer Payments at Google, said in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Google Pay features

Google Pay has a new Home tab which shows users information like recent purchases, nearby store, easy access to rewards and helpful tips as well.

There’s a Cards tab as well which keeps everything a user needs at checkout organised and ready. This tab will house a user’s credit and debit cards, loyalty programs, offers, and even gift cards.

Google Pay’s Home tab (Google)

Google also promises strong security with Google Pay. In addition to getting your bank’s security perks, Google adds another layer of security by not sharing your actual card number when making payments.

“Like all Google products, Google Pay comes with strong security protections to safeguard your account and personal data from security threats,” Capiel said.

Google Pay also requires only a few quick clicks to finish payments. With Google Pay, you can check out in hundreds of apps without having to enter your payment information.

Google also plans to integrate “Google Pay Send” into the app in the coming months.

Google Pay will officially roll out to users in the UK and the US. In the meanwhile, users there can download the app “Google Pay Send” from Play Store. Details on a global launch are still unknown. In India, Google had launched its own dedicated payment service called “Tez”.

Google Tez is available on iOS and Android. It allows users to transfer money through their bank accounts, and other services including UPI, QR code, and phone number.

With inputs from IANS.