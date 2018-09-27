Google Pay now lets you pay for Uber rides, offers up to Rs 1,000 cashback

Uber has a new payment option for users. Google on Thursday announced the integration of Google Pay on Uber.

Uber riders now have a total of five payment options including UPI, credit or debit card, JioMoney and Uber gift card. The new feature has already been rolled out to Uber apps in India. No update is required to get this new payment method.

Users can make their default payment method ‘Google Pay’ by going to the app menu and selecting ‘Payment’. Uber also lets users change the payment method before booking a ride.

Google also has an offer for Uber riders using its payment platform. Users who pay for 10 Uber rides with Google Pay will get an ‘assured’ cashback of Rs 1,000. This cashback amount will be instantly credited to users’ registered bank account on Google Pay.

In addition to Uber, Google Pay can also be used to transact on popular platforms like Goibibo, FreshMenu, redBus, and BookMyshow. Overall, it is available in more than 2,000 apps and websites.

Google Pay was recently introduced in India after a rebranding of the India-only Tez payment app. Google had launched Tez last September as its India-exclusive digital payment platform. Google Pay allows users to make payments through a phone number, UPI ID, or QR code. Users can also pay bills and recharge their mobile numbers.

Those who don’t have a Google Pay account can register for one through the app that is available for Android and iOS. Users will first need to register using their phone number and email address, and add their UPI-enabled bank account.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 17:36 IST