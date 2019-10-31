Google Pay’s Diwali scheme ends tonight but Rangoli stamp remains elusive

tech

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:37 IST

Ahead of the Diwali festival, Google introduced a new stamps collection scheme. Users who collected all five stamps will get Rs 251 and stand a chance to win Rs 1 lakh. The scheme has become quite a hit though most of users are struggling to get the fifth Rangoli stamp.

As Google Pay’s Diwali stamps scheme ends on October 31 at 11:59 PM, a lot of users have taken it various forums to point out that they’re unable to get the fifth Rangoli stamp.

A quick Google search shows various cheatcodes (including video tutorials) to get the Rangoli stamp. In fact, some users are running “Rangoli stamp giveaway” schemes on Twitter and other social networking platforms.

Wasted a good amount of money for this rangoli stamp but still, no luck. — Relho Khusoh (@KhusohVRelho) October 31, 2019

@GooglePayIndia Plz give my last stamp rangoli😭😭 — Sahil Mandal (@SahilMa27448007) October 31, 2019

@GooglePayIndia if you don’t want to give any Rangoli stamp, then why do you made us for such transactions? — HARDIK RAMI (HR)🇮🇳 (@Hardikrami1989) October 31, 2019

Apparently, Google Pay India is aware about the scarcity of Rangoli stamps as well.

Buying those rangoli colours through Google Pay may just get you the Rangoli stamp you’re looking for. ✨



Make a payment, take a stamp, unlock ₹251. #StampsWaliDiwali — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) October 25, 2019

Mobikwik didn’t hold back to troll Google Pay users over the Rangoli stamp.

In the age of E-mail, people are looking for a Rangoli stamp? To get a cashback?



At MobiKwik every 10th UPI user gets an assured cashback. pic.twitter.com/KsuVquMfdL — MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) October 30, 2019

Google Pay’s stamps collection has five Diwali-themed stamps – Jumka, Flower, Diya, Lantern, and Rangoli. Users can gift and request these stamps with their friends. Google Pay also has a “Diwali Scanner” within the app that allows users to scan a Diwali item to get a new stamp. Other ways to get these Diwali stamps include paying Rs 35 or more (which could be either sending money, recharge mobile number, or paying a bill or business).

“Stamps are given out randomly. You could get any one of the 5 different stamps per collection method. The more you pay friends and businesses with Google, the ore stamps you can collect,” according to Google’s rules for the stamps game.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:32 IST