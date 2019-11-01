e-paper
Google Pay’s stamps scheme extended till Nov 11 as users look for Rangoli stamp

You have now more time to find the elusive Rangoli stamp on Google Pay.

tech Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Pay extends Diwali stamps collection offer
Google Pay extends Diwali stamps collection offer (Google )
         

Google Pay’s popular stamps collection scheme has been extended till November 11. Launched ahead of Diwali festival, users need to collect all the five stamps to win Rs 251 and stand a chance to win Rs 1 lakh. The scheme has become quite popular though a lot of users are struggling to collect all the five stamps, especially the fifth Rangoli stamp.

Many users took to social networking platforms to complain about the unavailability of the Rangoli stamp. A quick search on Google showed several blogs and YouTube tutorials on hacks to earn the Rangoli stamp. Some users are even trying to trade the Rangoli stamp on these forums.

 

Users need to collect all five different stamps by November 11 2019 11:59PM to win prizes. Google Pay’s stamps collection offer features as many as five Diwali-themed stamps – Jumka, Flower, Diya, Lantern, and Rangoli. Google Pay users can gift and request stamps to their friends. The Google Pay app also features a “Diwali Scanner” that allows users to scan a Diwali item to earn a new stamp.

 

 

Other ways to get these Diwali stamps include paying Rs 35 or more (which could be sending money, recharge mobile number, or paying a bill or business).

“Stamps are given out randomly. You could get any one of the 5 different stamps per collection method. The more you pay friends and businesses with Google, the ore stamps you can collect,” according to Google’s rules for the stamps game.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:45 IST

