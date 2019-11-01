Google Pay’s stamps scheme extended till Nov 11 as users look for Rangoli stamp

tech

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:45 IST

Google Pay’s popular stamps collection scheme has been extended till November 11. Launched ahead of Diwali festival, users need to collect all the five stamps to win Rs 251 and stand a chance to win Rs 1 lakh. The scheme has become quite popular though a lot of users are struggling to collect all the five stamps, especially the fifth Rangoli stamp.

Many users took to social networking platforms to complain about the unavailability of the Rangoli stamp. A quick search on Google showed several blogs and YouTube tutorials on hacks to earn the Rangoli stamp. Some users are even trying to trade the Rangoli stamp on these forums.

People with more than 1 Rangoli stamp in Google Pay pic.twitter.com/COJljT0cSM — Tiilooo 2.0 (@KasamCinemaaki) October 26, 2019

Users need to collect all five different stamps by November 11 2019 11:59PM to win prizes. Google Pay’s stamps collection offer features as many as five Diwali-themed stamps – Jumka, Flower, Diya, Lantern, and Rangoli. Google Pay users can gift and request stamps to their friends. The Google Pay app also features a “Diwali Scanner” that allows users to scan a Diwali item to earn a new stamp.

#GooglePay #GooglePaystamps



2 min silence for those guys who are trying to get Rangoli stamp , Google pay always cheat costumers with fake offers , I'm Uninstalling this stupid app

I suggest you to do the same 👍 — Insulter (@Asura25533361) October 28, 2019

A marketing gimmick made this diwali frustrating for many

No rangoli, No googlepay#uninstallgooglepay — Jeevesh Sharma (@jaisharmacooool) October 29, 2019

Other ways to get these Diwali stamps include paying Rs 35 or more (which could be sending money, recharge mobile number, or paying a bill or business).

“Stamps are given out randomly. You could get any one of the 5 different stamps per collection method. The more you pay friends and businesses with Google, the ore stamps you can collect,” according to Google’s rules for the stamps game.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:45 IST