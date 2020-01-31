e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google Pay to Paytm: 5 must-have apps to pay your bills quickly and easily

Google Pay to Paytm: 5 must-have apps to pay your bills quickly and easily

There are multiple apps available which allow easy payment of different kinds of bills. Here’s a list of the top five bill payment apps.

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Pay is one of the top bill payment apps available in India.
Google Pay is one of the top bill payment apps available in India.(Google)
         

Paying bills every month becomes a daunting task. But there are multiple smartphone apps which have made it easier to pay different bills without having to step out of your house.

Payment apps are readily available in both App Store and Google Play Store. All one has to do is link bank account to them.

BHIM: Developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app was launched as part of Digital India initiative.

· Click on BHIM app and login using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) PIN

· Go to “Bill Pay” option, under the Transfer Money section. Update the app, if you do not see the option

· Select the “Biller Category” (pick gas/DTH/electricity/telecom/water)

· Choose the “Biller” for the Bill to be paid

· Enter Consumer ID and enter all the required bill details

· You will see the bill amount

· Click on “Pay” option. Enter UPI Pin to pay the bill.

Paytm

· Open Paytm and click on Pay Bills option

· Select the category

· Provide the necessary details

· Enter the amount

· Proceed to make payment

Google Pay

· Open Google Pay

· From the bottom of the screen, slide up

· Click on New option and type the name of the biller

· Select the name of the biller and link account

· Provide necessary details

Phone Pe

Open PhonePe app

· Select the category (electricity/gas/phone)

· Enter the name of the service provider

· Provide details

· Click on ‘Continue’ to get the amount of the bill

· Select the payment option (net banking, credit card, debit card, PhonePe wallet)

· Tap on “Pay Bill” option

MobiKwik

· Open MobiKwik and provide login details

· Add money to your wallet using cash, loyalty points, debit card, credit card, and net banking

· Select the service (recharge/bill payment)

· Enter details and proceed to pay.

All these digital payment apps provide cashback and other offers to its users. Most have a feature of auto paying the bills, selecting which will transfer money every month to the vendor. You can have either or all of these digital payment apps on your phone and make your life easier.

tags
top news
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech