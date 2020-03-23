Google Pay to WhatsApp Pay: Top payment apps for online transactions and bills

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:45 IST

State governments across India have started lockdowns to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents are also advised to stay in and minimise stepping out unless for necessary reasons. For those staying in and wondering how to get their payments, transactions done, this is still possible and through multiple options.

Many are probably aware of apps like Paytm and Google Pay for online transactions and bill payments. But there are other such payment apps as well and respective bank apps too, for online transactions. If you’re just starting out or wondering how to get your online transactions/bill payments done, here’s a list of apps that will come to help.

Google Pay

Google Pay is possibly one of the most popular payment apps in India. This app lets users send money easily and make bill payments as well. Google Pay is a UPI-based payment app and it works with all UPI-enabled banks in India. While registering, you can simply check if your bank is in the list.

Paying money

You can send money to another Google Pay user or transfer to another account. Google Pay automatically updates the app with other Google Pay contacts or you can also search for it. It also lets you add account details of the recipient and send money through the app itself.

Bill payments

Google Pay’s home screen displays popular services users can pay bills to. In addition to this, users can also search for different kinds of services like electricity, gas, phone bills and more. Google Pay will also automatically pull the bill once the registered number or customer number is added.

ALSO READ: 5 must-have apps to pay your bills quickly and easily

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay hasn’t officially launched but it is widely available in India with over 1 million users. It’s also possibly the easiest way to send money quickly without having to use another app. Getting started on this would require an invite from another WhatsApp Pay user. Once you’re registered simply follow these steps.

Open the chat of the person you wish to send money to.

Tap on the attach file icon and select payment.

Here, enter the amount and the money will be sent immediately.

Like Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay also uses UPI for its payments.

Paytm

Paytm offers multiple options for online transactions and bill payments. Users can link their bank accounts and make payments through that or add money to their ‘Paytm Wallet’. Paytm also comes with UPI support for online transactions. In addition to this, Paytm users can get cashback offers on different transactions. It also offers ‘Paytm Mall’ where users can shop for different products.

BHIM UPI

BHIM is the original UPI-based payment app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It’s quite similar to Google Pay where users can pay through the app, make bill payments and account transfers as well. Registering on BHIM is quite easy as it detects the user’s phone number and creates a UPI account on the app. Since it’s from the government, BHIM also has access to state-organised funds that users can make donations to.