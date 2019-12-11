Google Photos is getting a new account picker and skipped suggestions section

tech

After announcing that it was going to add personal messaging on Google Photos, Google is now adding two other new features to the photo app. These are – a new account picker and a section for ‘Skipped suggestions’.

The quick account switching gesture on Google was spotted first on the Google Drive in August this year and it made its way to Gmail as well. This account switching gesture allows you to change user accounts by simply swiping up or down on the user avatar in the top corner.

This is now being tested for Google Photos as well. The user avatar is going to be moved from the top left to the top right, on the Google Photos search bar. Tapping on this shows you the other Google accounts on your device and also a way to see backup status, free up storage by deleting pictures and videos that have already been backed up and accessing your account settings.

You can change accounts by swiping up or down, just as you have been doing on the Drive and on Gmail.

An added feature to this account picker is a circle that appears around the avatar when your items are being backed up. The circle fills up in blue with an upload icon and finally switches to green with a check icon when the process is complete.

Google Photos is constantly making collages, adding filters, clipping videos etc automatically on the content you have on it. And more often than not we end up skipping it. The ‘Skipped suggestions’ section in Google Photos Settings will now let you see all of these automatically created content that you have previously dismissed. If you have accidentally deleted a Google Photos automatic creation, this section is where you can find it again.

This is a pretty cool feature, because earlier if you skipped on a creation, you would have to hope that Google Photos would still have it under their ‘For you’ tab or you would have to manually recreate it.

These new features have been showing up on the 4.33.0.28404087 version of the Google Photos, however, according to reports it looks like another ‘server-side’ is enabling them – so even if you have the latest version of Google Photos you might not have these features yet. In which case, you just have to wait.