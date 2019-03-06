Google Photos sharing on Android TV disabled over privacy loophole

Google has shut down Google Photos sharing on Android TV devices after a security loophole was discovered that exposed hundreds of user accounts to other users.

Until Google issues a patch for the bug, Android TV owners will not be able to set Google Photo albums as their screensaver or view pictures with Google Assistant on their set-top devices or smart TVs, The Verge reported.

The bug did not give access to the entire photo collection from those user accounts and only showed the account name and profile picture.

As Google is investigating the bug, it has disabled the ability to remotely cast via the Google Assistant or view photos from Google Photos on Android TV devices.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:05 IST