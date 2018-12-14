Google Photos stops supporting select video formats from unlimited storage

Google is making a small yet important change on how it counts videos under unlimited storage on Google Photos. The company has said it will stop supporting select video formats such as .RAW and other extensions from the free storage.

“If you upload videos that Google Photos can’t process, you should review them. If Google Photos can’t play your video, you can download or delete it. Important: Unsupported videos uploaded after December 6, 2018 take up storage space,” said Google on its support page.

Right video formats for Google Photos

Google says Google Photos-compatible videos should be at least 1 second long and have file formats like .mp4, .mod or .mmv. The video should be playable when you download it to your device. If the video is unplayable, the file might be corrupted.

Following are the Google Photos compatible videos formats - .mpg, .mod, .mmv, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .avi, .divx, .mov, .m4v, .3gp, .3g2, .mp4, .m2t, .m2ts, .mts, and .mkv files.

Download and delete unsupported videos

If Google Photos is unable to play the video, you can either download or delete it. Here’s how to do it.

To download unsupported videos on Google Photos, open the app on your phone.

Go to Menu and then Settings.

Tap on “Unsupported videos”

Select the videos you want to save it on your phone or delete.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:22 IST