Google Photos tests subscription service to print and deliver photos to users

tech

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:14 IST

Google Photos is testing a subscription service for printed photos. Through this subscription service, users will get Google Photos printed and delivered to them on a monthly basis. Google is testing this first in the US among select users.

Google will send users 10 printed photos which will be automatically selected from photos taken in the last 30 days, 9to5Google reports. Google will charge $7.99 (Rs 3,000 approx) per month for its ‘Monthly Photos Prints’ program. These photos will get printed on white matte cardstock and in 4x6 standard sizes.

As mentioned above, these photos will be automatically selected on Google Photos. It will however allow users to choose three themes like ‘most people and pets’, ‘mostly landscapes’ and ‘a little bit of everything’. Photos from these themes will then get selected and prepared for print. Users can also edit these photos before they’re sent for print. Google will deliver these photos in a cardboard envelope.

It’s quite interesting to see how Google is pushing for more realistic moments which are driven through technology. Google says these printed photos are “perfect to put on the fridge, in a frame, or to give as gifts to the important”. The search giant has been pushing for digital breaks through its ‘Digital Wellbeing’ experiments.

This Google Photos subscription service is currently available only in the US and on trial basis. Users who can try this feature will see a trial banner placed at the top of Google Photos.