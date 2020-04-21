Google Photos to soon allow users to share videos without audio

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:42 IST

Google is working on a new feature for Photos users. The new feature will allow users to remove audio from videos.

Spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature could come in handy for users who want to share videos from Photos to social media without audio. According to the screenshot shared by Wong, the feature works with existing videos as well. It also reveals you can also do other basic editing such as trimming a video and take out a single frame through export frame.

Google Photos comes with a few basic editing tools. The Android version is said to be much better than its iOS counterpart. The editing tools, however, aren’t on par with some of the popular photo editing apps such as Adobe Lightroom.

Google Photos is working on the ability to remove audio from videos pic.twitter.com/BDxOapsvgr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Wild animals are ‘entering’ people’s home thanks to Google 3D. It’s super entertaining

That said, Google has been working on multiple features for its Photos application. For instance, it will soon show labels such as “Shared by” and “Saved to Library” on the app.

Separately, Wong in another tweet revealed Google is soon going to replace “Wind Down” mode name with “Bedtime mode.” The feature is part of Google’s Digital Wellbeing suite.