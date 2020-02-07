e-paper
Google Pigweed trademark appears but this it was already mentioned twice before

Google’s latest project making news is its new operating system, Pigweed. But this isn’t the first time Google mentioned Pigweed.

Google Pigweed is the new operating system the search giant is working on.(Bloomberg)
         

Google is reportedly working on a new Operating System (OS) codenamed ‘Pigweed’. The search giant filed a trademark for the Pigweed OS. But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Pigweed with Google.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Pigweed was first spotted in a code from Google’s developing Fuchsia OS. This happened through a code change for Fuchsia where the developers mentioned “pigweed” but it was quickly changed to “fuchsia”. This would suggest that Google’s Pigweed and Fuchsia are possibly related. But the two could be different operating systems as well.

Another instance of the Pigweed appearance was found in the Google Chromium code repository where “pigweed” was mentioned in a code related to “Monorail”. This is an issue tracker used by Google for Chrome and other projects.

These are the only two known incidents of Google’s Pigweed appearing in the past. The latest trademark filed by Google highlights Pigweed as a “computer operating system”. Other than these information there isn’t anything else known about Google’s Pigweed. There’s also no word on when and if Google will make Pigweed official. It isn’t clear either if Pigweed will be a new operating system for smartphones.

Google has been working on Fuchsia OS for over two years now. Fuchsia OS is expected to replace Android which is the most popular and widely used smartphone OS. Google however does not confirm if Fuchsia is the next Android or Chrome OS. Google has reportedly started testing Fuchsia OS on smartphones. It is expected to reveal more concrete information around Fuchsia OS or a new OS altogether later this year.

