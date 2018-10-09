Pixel 3 launch LIVE: Google Home Hub features explained

Google will be hosting its annual ‘Made by Google’ event later today. Google will launch its next-generation Pixel smartphones – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google is also expected to announce an updated Chromecast with better connectivity features. A new smart speaker could also be unveiled at the Pixel 3 event. Taking on Amazon Echo Show and Spot, Google’s new smart speaker will also have a display.

Highlight of the event will be Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, Google’s next-generation Pixel smartphones have been leaked multiple times online. According to reports, the new Pixel 3 phones will come with better features and design improvements compared to the current Google Pixel 2-series.

Google’s event is scheduled to start at 11:00 am ET in New York. Google will livestream the event through its YouTube channel. In India, the Google Pixel 3 event will start at 8:10 pm.

Here are the live updates:

8:59PM IST Hub As the name implies, Google Home Hub acts as smart hub for all connected devices like thermostat and smart bulbs in the house. The device comes with a Home View, a dashboard that shows status of all the connected devices. A dedicated Home App allows users to control connected devices remotely. Google Home Hub also comes with Photos integration.





8:55PM IST More on Google Home Hub Google’s Home Hub comes with a smarter voice assistant and recognises users’ voice. The device provides in-depth information like weather, calendar updates, and traffic. Google says YouTube has been optimised for Home Hub and comes with a number of How To videos. Google is offering free six-month subscription of its YouTube premium service.





8:50PM IST Smart home solution Google says the number of queries made on Google Home smart speakers have grown exponentially in last one year. The new Google Home Hub comes with all major Google services like YouTube, Calendar and Maps. All of these apps can be controlled via voice commands. Google Home Hub does not have a camera. The device looks like a tablet with a stand.





8:47PM IST Pixel 3, Pixel Slate are official Google says it has put the best camera on its new Pixel 3 smartphone. Google also announced Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub. A closer look at the new Google devices (Google)





8:42PM IST Privacy, security Rick Osterloh says Google is committed to protect users’ privacy and security. Google has included Titan chip on the new mobile phones for improved disk protection and encryption.





8:41PM IST AI + Software + Hardware Google says the big changes will come through a combined effort in Artificial Intelligence, software and hardware.





8:34PM IST Google turns 20 Rick Osterloh, head of Google’s hardware division, takes the stage. He points out Google’s efforts to improve user experience with speech recognition, voice and search.





8:32PM IST Event begins Google’s hardware-focused event kicks off. As expected, Google is focusing on its software and Google Assistant as the key features of its new devices.





8:21PM IST Last minute leaks Ahead of the official launch, Google Pixel 3 has been spotted on Verizon’s website. According to the listing, Google Pixel 3 64GB model will be priced at $799 (Rs 60,000 approximately). The new Chromecast was also spotted at an e-commerce website in the UK. The new streaming device was listed with a price tag of £29.99 (Rs 2,900 approximately).





8:10PM IST Livestream The livestream link for Pixel 3 launch is live. You can watch the live stream on Google’s official YouTube channel.





8:08PM IST Made by Google Pixel-series isn’t Google’s first hardware. Before its “Made by Google” phones, the company sold phones under Nexus-series. The main difference is that Google has full control on Pixel phones in terms of hardware and software. Up and at 'em, #madebygoogle. We'll be live from New York right here at 11 a.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/46HiD0dOjD — Google (@Google) October 9, 2018





7:58PM IST Google Home Hub Google is expected to add a new product to its smart speaker lineup. Dubbed ‘Home Hub’, this smart speaker features a display similar to the Amazon Echo Show and the newly launched Facebook Portal. Like the Google Home speakers, the Home Hub will also come with Assistant and the ability to control other smart home devices.





7:47PM IST Dual OS Tablet Google’s ChromeOS-based Pixel Slate is said to come with dual OS mode. This essentially means the tablet will be able to run two operating systems. The second OS on the device will be Windows 10. Dual OS PCs are not a new concept. However, such devices haven’t done well commercially.





7:35PM IST New Chromecast Google is also expected to launch a new Chromecast at its event. The third-generation Google Chromecast is said to come with improved connectivity features, including Bluetooth support. The media streaming dongle will also come with a new look with matte-black finish. According to reports, Google Chromecast 3 will launch at the same price as Google Chromecast second generation.



