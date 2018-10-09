Google Pixel 3, new Chromecast Pixel Slate and Home Hub: What to expect at Google’s event today

After Apple and Samsung, it’s Google turn to launch its new flagship smartphone. Google on Tuesday will unveil its third-generation Pixel smartphones - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Alongside, Google is also expected to release a range of other products including a new Chromecast, Pixel tablet, and Pixel Buds.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Google’s next-generation Pixel phones have already made numerous unofficial appearances on the web ahead of the official launch. Based on reports and leaks, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL seem to have undergone a major design overhaul. The smaller Pixel 3 is said to have a bezel-less screen, front-facing speakers and more compact form factor.

Google Pixel 3 XL will join the growing list of smartphones featuring a notch display. Google has already embraced the cutout display with its latest Android Pie update. It will be interesting to see Pixel 3 XL’s notch will sport same high-end sensors as Apple’s iPhone XS phones do. The smartphone is expected to come with dual-front cameras and single rear camera.

Expected specifications of the two phone include Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB built-in storage. While Pixel 3 is said to have 2,900mAh battery, Pixel 3 XL is expected to have 3,400mAh battery. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 2 XL review

Chromecast 3rd generation

Google is working on a new Chromecast device. Conveniently dubbed as Chromecast 3 aka Chroemcast 3rd generation, the new streaming device is expected to come with better connectivity features with minor design changes.

According to a recently leaked retail box, Google Chromecast 3 will have a newer matte finish and add support for accessories like a keyboard. This will be possible through the latest addition – Bluetooth support.

The new Chromecast screen mirroring dongle was previously rumoured to come with Android TV software, making the device on par with Amazon’s Fire TV stick and Apple TV streaming devices. Chromecast third-generation is expected to launch at the same price as the predecessor. Google’s second-generation Chromecast is currently available in India for Rs 3,000 approximately. ALSO READ: Google explains why it killed 3.5mm headphone jack on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel Slate

After having stayed away from the tablet PC segment for quite some time. Google is expected to revisit the category with a new Chrome OS-based slate. Called Google Pixel Slate, the new device is expected to be a hybrid, allowing users to use the device as a laptop as well.

The form factor of Google Pixel is said to be similar to Microsoft’s latest Surface devices. The device is expected to come with a bunch of accessories from Google and various third-party sellers.

According to a recent report, Google’s Chrome OS tablet will be able to run Windows 10, becoming one of the rare tablets in the world to support dual OS mode. As far as ChromeOS go, Google’s new software will have Linux kernel at its core and most likely to run all compatible Android and Windows applications.

Google Home Hub

Google may have been behind Amazon in the smart speakers game but it’s now quickly catching up, thanks to a range of third-party Google Home speakers. At its Tuesday event, Google is expected to unveil a new smart device, called Home Hub, with smart home features and ability to control other compatible devices in your home. The device will also come with a screen to make the experience more interactive. Just like other Home speakers, Google Home Hub will support YouTube, Google Maps and other Google services.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 07:03 IST