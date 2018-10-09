Google Pixel 3: India pre-orders from October 11, prices start at Rs 71,000

Google’s new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones will go on sale in India on November 1. Pre-orders for the new Google Phones start on October 11 via Flipkart, Airtel online store and offline stores like Reliance Digital and Croma.

As part of the pre-order offers, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will be available at a no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,944 per month. “In addition, current Google Pixel and Nexus phone owners will have special loyalty offers from Flipkart and our participating offline retail partners including Reliance, Croma, and other leading stores,” said Google in a release.

Google Pixel 3 64GB model will be available for Rs 71,000. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 80,000. Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB and 128GB models are priced at Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000 respectively. Google will also be selling Pixel Stand, a new, Qi compliant wireless charger for Rs 6,900.

Google says it will continue to sell Pixel 2 XL (64GB) at Rs 45,499.

