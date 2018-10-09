Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL unveiled: Price, specifications, features

After experimenting with mobile hardware via Nexus-series for years, Google took a big leap of faith in 2016 with Apple-esque Pixel series where it had greater control on both hardware and software – hence the branding “made by Google.” Two generations later, Google Pixel phones are considered among the best Android phones. The software giant with more hardware (read Google Home) under its belt is here with its new smartphones, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google’s new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL start from exactly where the Pixel 2 left off. Instead of Oreo, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now run on more capable and a lot smarter Android Pie out-of-the-box. Google’s Android version 9 brings important features like adaptive battery, adaptive display, and digital well-being along with UI overhaul.

Just like the previous generation, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with deep Google Assistant integration. Assistant shows an overview of your day, calendar alerts and more. Aimed at professionals and privacy conscious users, Google is bundling the phone with Titan M security chip to provide a stronger on-device data security and disk encryption.

Google’s new premium phones also focus on futuristic technologies like Augmented Reality (AR). The new phones come preloaded with Playmoji AR characters, interactive facial animations and more. The Playmoji will soon have characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe. The feature is quite similar to Apple’s Animoji.

But that’s the software bit. In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with incremental upgrades with the best chipset available today. Though there are some improvements in the camera department as well. ALSO READ: Pixel 2 XL review: Google’s best smartphone so far

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL comes with a larger 6.3-inch OLED notched display with QHD+ resolution, 523ppi pixel density, 18:5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR support. The phone comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Google Pixel 3 XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64/128GB storage. It houses a 3,430mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, Google Pixel 3 XL comes with USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Google Cast.

In the camera department, Google Pixel 3 XL comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilisation, and f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has dual 8-megapixel cameras (wide-angle and normal sensor).

Google Pixel 3

As the name suggests, Google Pixel 3 is a smaller variant of the main phone and retains the core features except for some minor changes. It comes with 5.5-inch full HD+ OLED display with 443ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR support and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a smaller 2,915mAh battery. Rest of the specifications remain same as the Pixel 3 XL.

Friends of Pixel family

Google has also launched a few accessories with the new Pixel smartphones. Google has introduced USB-C earbuds, fabric cases and wireless chargers from third-party companies like AiAiAi, Belkin, Bellroy, Incipio, Libratone, Moshi, Otterbox, and Skullcandy.

Google Pixel 3 price

Google Pixel 3 starts at $799 for the base model. It will be available first in the US this month, and in 12 more markets including India from November 1.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:40 IST