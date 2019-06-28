Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL get big price cut on Flipkart, Amazon India

Google’s flagship phones, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are available with big price cuts on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Google Pixel 3 XL Just Black 64GB model is available on Flipkart for 54,999 after a 33% price cut. The phone is available on Amazon India for Rs 59,499 after a 28% discount. The original price of Google Pixel 3 XL Just Black 64GB variant is Rs 83,000.

Google Pixel 3 Just Black 64GB mode listed on Flipkart for Rs 52,499, down from the original price of Rs 71,000. The phone, however, is “out-of-stock” on Flipkart. The same model on Amazon India is available for Rs 56,840 with 20% discount.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering other colour and storage models of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at discounted rates. For instance, Pixel 3 XL Clearly White 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is available for Rs 56,990 on Amazon India, down from the original price of Rs 83,000.

The price drop comes ahead of Google’s Pixel 4 launch. The next flagship phone from Google comes with a square camera module – similar to rumoured Apple iPhone 11’s. The phone is set to come with three rear cameras. The upcoming phone will also have a different location for fingerprint sensor. According to reports, fingerprint sensor on Google Pixel 4 will be embedded in the power button. Overall, Pixel 4 will have a brand new design and better camera features.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 14:31 IST