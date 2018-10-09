Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate to Google Home Hub: Here are the new ‘Made by Google’ devices

Google on Tuesday launched new flagship smartphones, smart home hub, and ChromeOS-powered Pixel Slate tablet PC.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

The latest Pixel 3 smartphones were the highlight of Google’s product launch event. The next-generation Pixel smartphones come with incremental specs upgrade and new software features. The bigger Pixel 3 XL features a notch on its 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display. The new Pixel 3 series sports a 12.2-megapixel rear camera, and dual 8-megapixel sensors for selfies.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB. Pixel 3 XL has a 3,340mAh battery, while the Pixel 3 packs a smaller 2,915mAh battery. Both phones run the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 3 Rs 71,000 for the base model, and Rs 80,000 for the 128GB variant. The bigger Pixel 3 XL with 64GB and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 83,000, and Rs 92,000 respectively.

Google Home Hub

Google also updated its smart speaker lineup with a new ‘smart display’ device. Google Home Hub is the company’s latest smart speaker featuring a screen.Google competes with Amazon’s Echo Show and the newly-launched Facebook Portal with its Home Hub. Like the current Google Home speakers, the Home Hub also comes with Assistant built-in to control smart home devices.

Google Home Hub comes in four colour options. It features ‘Ambient EQ’ which adjusts the screen’s brightness according to the room’s colours. Google Assistant is deeply integrated on the Home Hub for a personalised experience. YouTube is also optimised for how-to videos especially for recipes.

Google Home Hub features ‘Voice Match’ which recognises voice commands of different users. Accordingly, Home Hub will identify and show the user’s calendar events, reminders, to-do tasks and more. Users can also watch content from YouTube on the Home Hub.

Google Pixel Slate

Google also launched the first Chrome OS-based tablet PC, the Pixel Slate. It starts at $599 with first availability in the US, UK and Canada later this year. Google also launched Pixel Slate keyboard and pen priced at $199 and $99 respectively. Google Pixel Slate has a slim build with an almost bezel-less display. It features a USB Type-C port, and two front-facing speakers. Like the Microsoft Surface and Apple iPad Pro, Pixel Slate also supports keyboard accessories.

Under the hood, Google Pixel Slate is powered by Intel Core i7-8500Y processor with up to 16GB of RAM. Pixel Slate also comes with SSD (Solid State Drives) for storage. Pixel Slate runs a customised Chrome OS with features like split-screen mode, and a deeply integrated Google Assistant to dictate emails or find your favourite restaurant.

There’s also DND mode which adjusts the screen brightness. Pixel Slate also comes with built-in virus protection, and Titan security chip. The power button on the Pixel Slate doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 22:27 IST