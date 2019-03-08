Today in New Delhi, India
Google Pixel 3 will now be repairable at the official repair centre

Google Pixel smartphones including the first-generation Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and the most recent Pixel 3 series.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2019 14:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
California
FILE- This Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, file photo shows the cameras on the back of the Google Pixel 3 XL, left, and Google Pixel 3 smartphones in New York. Google’s new Pixel 3 phone plays catch-up with Apple and Samsung on hardware. It’s really designed to showcase Google’s advances in software, particularly in artificial intelligence. (AP)

You will now be able to send your beloved Google Pixel 3 at the company’s official mail-in repair centre.

Until now, getting the flagship smartphone repaired required one to visit a uBreakiFix or such third party locations. However, you can now send your Google Pixel 3 to the company’s mail-in repair centre, Engadget reported.

The Google Support Page lists all the existing Pixel smartphones including the first-generation Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL as eligible for the mail-in system in the US. The mail-in system for Pixel 3 is currently available in select regions.

Sending the Pixel 3 or eligible devices through the mail-in system could take up to 10 days for repair, but it ensures higher customer satisfaction when compared to third-party repair centres.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:16 IST

