Google Pixel 3 will now be repairable at the official repair centre

You will now be able to send your beloved Google Pixel 3 at the company’s official mail-in repair centre.

Until now, getting the flagship smartphone repaired required one to visit a uBreakiFix or such third party locations. However, you can now send your Google Pixel 3 to the company’s mail-in repair centre, Engadget reported.

The Google Support Page lists all the existing Pixel smartphones including the first-generation Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL as eligible for the mail-in system in the US. The mail-in system for Pixel 3 is currently available in select regions.

Sending the Pixel 3 or eligible devices through the mail-in system could take up to 10 days for repair, but it ensures higher customer satisfaction when compared to third-party repair centres.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:16 IST